Saints linebacker Demario Davis talks push for raising minimum wage for city workers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis joins New Orleans city councilmembers Jared Brossett and Cyndi Nguyen to push for a raise in the minimum wage for city government workers.

It would also apply to employees working with companies hired by the city.

The amendment would raise the starting wage to 15 dollars an hour.

It also requires businesses to provide employees with sick days.

The New Orleans Saints player calls the move a step in the right direction to improve the workers’ quality of life while also reducing crime.

“And so when you think about creating solutions and talking about eliminating crime,” Davis said. “Whether people live better quality lives and a more healthy situation a lot of these adverse situations don’t happen as much. and so, umm, when you think about people not being able to have access to certain things, what kind of mindset do you think that builds in the children.”

If approved, the pay increase would be phased in over the next two years.

Minimum pay would be raised to 13-25 an hour on January 1 of next year and then raised to $15 an hour on January 1, 2023.

