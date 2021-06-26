BBB Accredited Business
‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source: WVUE/Tim Eddington)(Tim Eddington (custom credit))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints say they fully intend on beginning the 2021 football season without requiring fans to wear masks.

In a statement Friday, the team said:

‘Based on the current City of New Orleans policy, if we were to start the season today, the city of New Orleans would require fans to wear masks to host an event with full capacity. The New Orleans Saints would not, and will not, require proof of vaccination for fans attending our games. As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we fully expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required. Additionally, 100 percent of our coaching and football operations staff are fully vaccinated, and we are amongst the top three teams in the NFL in player vaccination rate. As we have stated in the past, we encourage everyone eligible in our community to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. This will further ensure our intentions of not requiring a mask to attend our games.’

The Superdome will also play host to Monster Jam on July 31. The event will welcome fans at full capacity inside the Superdome.

Those attending WILL be required to wear masks.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements.

