BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Zack: Typical summer weekend; sun, storms, heat

Highs will climb into the low 90s with the pop up storms possible at any time this weekend.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much more summer than this as we have settled into that rinse and repeat pattern of heat, humidity and daily storm chances.

For your Saturday, it’s the summer norm as highs climb into the low 90s with about a 40% coverage of showers and storms. Of course just like most days this past week, any storm that forms can be heavy so watch out for street flooding. The second half of the weekend brings an increase in storm coverage as a tropical wave moves in from the Gulf. It won’t be a washout for Sunday but the extra clouds and storms will hold our highs down into the 80s.

Looking ahead to the new work week, time for a copy and paste forecast. Daily heat, humidity and storm chances brings us right into the start of July. Possibly by the end of next week another weak front will try to sag into the area, this could increase storm chances for the 4th of July weekend.

The good news in this forecast comes from the tropics as we have no immediate concerns out there. A weak wave out in the Atlantic is being monitored but is a long way from anyone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

Nightly weather update for Fri., June 25
Nightly weather update for Fri., June 25
A tropical wave allows for more fuel for showers and storms late in the weekend into next week.
Nicondra: Rain picks up towards the end of the weekend
Evening weather update for Fri., June 25 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Fri., June 25 at 5 p.m.
Friday noon forecast: Stuck in a summer pattern this weekend
Friday noon forecast: Stuck in a summer pattern this weekend