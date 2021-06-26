Zack: Typical summer weekend; sun, storms, heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much more summer than this as we have settled into that rinse and repeat pattern of heat, humidity and daily storm chances.

For your Saturday, it’s the summer norm as highs climb into the low 90s with about a 40% coverage of showers and storms. Of course just like most days this past week, any storm that forms can be heavy so watch out for street flooding. The second half of the weekend brings an increase in storm coverage as a tropical wave moves in from the Gulf. It won’t be a washout for Sunday but the extra clouds and storms will hold our highs down into the 80s.

Looking ahead to the new work week, time for a copy and paste forecast. Daily heat, humidity and storm chances brings us right into the start of July. Possibly by the end of next week another weak front will try to sag into the area, this could increase storm chances for the 4th of July weekend.

The good news in this forecast comes from the tropics as we have no immediate concerns out there. A weak wave out in the Atlantic is being monitored but is a long way from anyone.

