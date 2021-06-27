BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

101-year-old Louisiana veteran receives Purple Heart

World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's...
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's Old State Capital.(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After more than seven decades of waiting, a Louisiana veteran was honored with a Purple Heart Saturday, June 6.

World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart during a ceremony attended by state leaders at Louisiana’s Old State Capital in downtown Baton Rouge.

The 101-year-old veteran earned this honor for fighting, while injured, on the beaches of Normandy.

Jones said he always wondered if this day would ever come.

“They’re always showing me a lot of honors now, which I never thought I would ever receive,” Jones said.

Among those who attended was retired Lt. General Russel L. Honore. Honore is famed in the state for his role in recovery efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He most recently led a probe in a January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“[Jones] was fortunate enough to survive his injuries fought through the war,” Honore said. “He came home and lived to the constitution and may the constitution do what it promised that we were all created equal.”

Jones went several years without proper recognition for service, until U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) learned of Jones’ story.

Shortly after, Cassidy started the process for Jones to receive the Purple Heart.

Cassidy says the process to receive the award usually takes a year to complete, but due to Jones’ wait, it was expedited and finished in four months.

“Here’s a man who could be bitter, but he speaks only of affection and he speaks not of himself, but his love of our state and of our nation and his desire that everyone have the same opportunity to enjoy the blessings of the state in nation,” Cassidy said.

After completing his service in the military, Jones earned a bachelor’s and law degree from Southern University. He would then go on to represent the organizers of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott.

“If you know the story of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, which was the example which led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which is the example that led to the end of Jim Crow laws, to the extension of civil rights to all Americans no matter who they are. That began with an effort with Johnnie Jones,” Cassidy said.

At the event Saturday, Chancellor John Pierre from Southern University’s Law Center honored Jones with a juris doctorate degree.

Jones says after everything he went through, he is glad the country finally came to embrace him for who he is.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Sunday morning headines
Sunday morning headines
Doc Griggs: COVID surges across the globe
Doc Griggs: COVID surges across the globe
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts