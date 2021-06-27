Gulfport’s Brittney Reese headed to Olympics in Tokyo

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ earned a spot on the U.S Track and Field Olympic team for the fourth time after competing in the finals on Saturday.

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese finished first in her women’s long jump flight setting a season’s best 7.13m.

When WLOX News last spoke with Reese, she was disappointed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19. However, she was determined to train and prepare for the 2021 trials, even though local gyms and the Olympic Training Center in San Diego were shut down.

She also said depending on how the Olympics play out in 2021, it may be her last event as she will look to retire from an impressive career. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

If you’d like to see the live results, click here.

