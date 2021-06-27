BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Gulfport’s Brittney Reese headed to Olympics in Tokyo

Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ earned a spot on the U.S Track and Field Olympic team after...
Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ earned a spot on the U.S Track and Field Olympic team after competing in the finals on Saturday.
By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulfport’s very own ‘golden girl’ earned a spot on the U.S Track and Field Olympic team for the fourth time after competing in the finals on Saturday.

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese finished first in her women’s long jump flight setting a season’s best 7.13m.

When WLOX News last spoke with Reese, she was disappointed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19. However, she was determined to train and prepare for the 2021 trials, even though local gyms and the Olympic Training Center in San Diego were shut down.

She also said depending on how the Olympics play out in 2021, it may be her last event as she will look to retire from an impressive career. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

If you’d like to see the live results, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
Landon Young adjusting to NFL
Landon Young adjusting to NFL
#41 Alvin Kamara, Bucs at Saints (Sept. 9, 2018)
Overtime Podcast #241: Saints Position Breakdown - Running Back
Mike Hoss announced as 'Voice of the Saints'
Mike Hoss named ‘Voice of the Saints’
Derrius Guice
REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice