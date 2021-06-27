BBB Accredited Business
LSU med students administer aid while airplane passenger experiences medical emergency

LSU Health Sciences Center said that medical students were on a flight to Greece when a female...
LSU Health Sciences Center said that medical students were on a flight to Greece when a female passenger had become lightheaded and fell due to low blood sugar and being overheated.(LSU)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WVUE) - While an airplane passenger experienced a medical emergency mid-flight, two LSU medical students jumped into action.

LSU Health Sciences Center said that medical students were on a flight to Greece when a female passenger had become lightheaded and fell due to low blood sugar and being overheated.

After Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris identified themselves as medical students, they calmed the patient and got her to take some juice and food. They also took measures to cool her off.

The students communicated with a doctor on the ground and took her blood pressure, pulse, and blood sugar.

