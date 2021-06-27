Nicondra: More summer storms for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain, heat and humidity are the standard for this time of year. We definitely continue to experience those typical conditions over the weekend.

Sunday may bring a bit more storm coverage as a tropical wave moves in from the Gulf. It won’t be raining all day all the time, but expect to see more clouds and isolated heavy storms. The rain and clouds should help keep temperatures down in the upper 80s for most of the day.

The elevated rain chance sticks around for the start of the week. We will see rain chances drop back to typical coverage through the week to 30 to 40 percent coverage.

