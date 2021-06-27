Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Saturday evening traffic accident killed three people in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Morrison Road and Gannon.

An adult male, adult female and a young female child were found deceased inside the vehicle.

A passerby observed the car in a canal and called police.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation. Blood and alcohol tests are pending. The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and will release the identity of the victims.

