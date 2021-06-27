BBB Accredited Business
Pres. Biden expected to sign infrastructure deal; ‘tremendous benefits for La. '

President Joe Biden tours the New Orleans S&WB Carrollton Water Plant as part of his push for a...
President Joe Biden tours the New Orleans S&WB Carrollton Water Plant as part of his push for a $2 trillion infrastructure package.(Pool video)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -President Biden is expected to sign a bipartisan $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill when it arrives on his desk.

And that could have huge implications for Louisiana.

Former Congressman Cedric Richmond, who represented most of the greater New Orleans area for ten years, is touting the new bipartisan infrastructure plan as a senior advisor for President Biden.

“We have to invest in our country with crumbling bridges and roads and we’re going to deal with it and so we brought together Republicans and Democrats and we got it done,” said Richmond. It’s the largest investment in infrastructure ever in this country; removing lead pipes from over 10 million homes and the largest investment in public transit in our history.”

Senator Bill Cassidy says the plan will do wonders for Louisiana.

“Louisiana will have tremendous benefits. I may even say disproportionate relative to the rest of the country,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Dillard University Political Analyst Dr. Robert Collins says having key players like Richmond and Cassidy working so closely on the plan should greatly benefit the state.

“They’re both practical, pragmatic politicians, so there’s no doubt in my mind that they’ve been working together behind the scenes. Collins said.

But as far as how the money will be allocated, Collins says it remains to be seen. Not all of Louisiana’s problems will be fixed at once.

“I think the expectations for the citizens should be, this first round of money is primarily going to be for traditional infrastructure, bridges, roads.”

