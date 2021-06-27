BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Tropical wave brings better rain chances for today

A 60% rain chance is in the forecast for Sunday.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes are rolling in for the second half of the weekend as a tropical wave moves in from the Gulf leading to a much better chance at storms today.

That tropical wave will provide the focus for quite a bit of storm activity. A healthy 60% rain coverage is expected for your Sunday with the activity moving inland from the coast through the morning and into the afternoon. Make sure you watch out for those downpours as street flooding is certainly possible. All the extra clouds and storms around for today will keep highs in the upper 80s.

Better than normal rain chances stick around for the new work week as Monday brings with it a 60% rain coverage. Those rain chances will slowly come down as we go through the week back to a more typical summer regime. You know when the rain chances go down our highs will be back to 90+.

In the tropics we are watching two areas that have low chances for development. Both are of no concern for the Gulf as one will move into the eastern seaboard on Monday and the other is so far out there, it’s barely worth mentioning at this point.

