85-year-old man carjacked in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is looking for the person responsible for carjacking an 85-year-old man in New Orleans East.

Police say the incident happened around 3:45 yesterday afternoon.

Reports say the man was leaving a home in the 48-hundred block of Werner Drive when the suspect pushed him to the ground and drove off in his black Nissan Versa with the license plate number 111 BZW.

If you have any information on the case or see the victim’s vehicle, you’re asked to call the NOPD.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.