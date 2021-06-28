BBB Accredited Business
85-year-old man carjacked in New Orleans East

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is looking for the person responsible for carjacking an 85-year-old man in New Orleans East.

Police say the incident happened around 3:45 yesterday afternoon.

Reports say the man was leaving a home in the 48-hundred block of Werner Drive when the suspect pushed him to the ground and drove off in his black Nissan Versa with the license plate number 111 BZW.

If you have any information on the case or see the victim’s vehicle, you’re asked to call the NOPD.

