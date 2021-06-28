Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Cajun Navy volunteer was attacked while on the job in Lake Charles this week.

We spoke to the victim who says she never imaged a day volunteering could turn so brutal in just the blink of an eye.

Cajun Navy volunteer Becky Johnson spent Monday delivering some supplies when she decided to park her vehicle in an Albertson’s parking lot. That’s when Johnson says she was jerked from her vehicle by two men who verbally and physically assaulted her.

“That’s the last thing I would have ever expected,” said Johnson. “Ever. I’m still shocked about that.”

Johnson spoke to us with a black eye, nearly one week after the incident. You may remember her from working to help displaced hurricane victims by housing them in her own home. Now, she says it feels like she’s being ousted from the very community she’s been so desperately trying to serve.

Johnson described the incident saying, “A lot of racial slurs, saying they don’t want us serving in the African American community. That’s what they were pretty much angry about. One of them came around as I was stepping out and physically attacked me. The other one tore up inside the vehicle, ransacking through the vehicles.”

Rob Gauded with the Cajun Navy says they’ve already contacted the authorities regarding the incident, “We are working with authorities with Lake Charles Police Department on it. They are looking for the suspects. As far as I know, they don’t have anybody caught yet. Although I think they have some people in mind.”

Lake Charles Police have confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation and that they are attempting to catch the men responsible.

But this has done little to put Johnson at ease, “I’m nervous in the sense of just need to be more aware especially till they are caught.”

In the meantime, the Cajun Navy Organization says they are packing their bags as they shut down their Lake Charles Operations due to the severity of this incident and several other factors.

“Organizations get slammed for all kinds of stuff,” says Johnson. “There’s always some internal or external something but nothing that would cause this.”

There is no timeline as of yet on when the Cajun Navy plans to move boots out of the area.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.