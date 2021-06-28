BBB Accredited Business
Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of the Humane Society of Louisiana called on the New Orleans Police Department to file charges against the people responsible for fatally shooting a dog.

The dog was found shot in the chest on June 23 at the end of the 300 block of Tricou Street.

A woman, identified as Marlaine Newman, told the Humane Society the dog belonged to her. She says her dog accidentally got out and attacked a neighbor’s dog. The owner of that dog then allegedly shot and killed Newman’s dog.

Newman says her husband brought the dog to the park and dumped it, according to the Humane Society.

“Hopefully they’ll interview both parties,” Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana said at a press conference on Monday. “Someone could be charged possibly with discharging weapons, cruelty to animals, and improper disposal.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

