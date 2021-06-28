BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Family of Kenner native missing after South Florida building collapse “holding on to hope”

Family of Cassie Billedeau-Stratton visits Florida
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The family of Cassie Billedeau-Stratton, the Kenner native still unaccounted for following the building collapse in Florida, say they’re still holding onto hope.

Ashley Dean is Cassie’s older sister and says their mother was one of those family members in Florida who chose to visit the site today.

She says they’re continuing to wait for updates from officials but want to thank the community for all the love, support, and prayers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

New Orleans east mass shooting victim
“Shame on you,” Neighbors concerned for another mass shooting as victim’s mother says daughter’s life is forever changed
85-year-old man carjacked in New Orleans East
The non-profit takes donated bridal and formal gowns and transforms them into burial garments...
Growing non-profit providing comfort to families that lose an infant during childbirth
President Joe Biden tours the New Orleans S&WB Carrollton Water Plant as part of his push for a...
Pres. Biden expected to sign infrastructure deal; ‘tremendous benefits for La. '