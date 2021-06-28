Growing non-profit providing comfort to families that lose an infant during childbirth

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A non-profit that works to provide comfort and burial garments to families experiencing loss after an infant dies in childbirth has grown to service three parished, according to a spokesperson.

Tangipahoa Parish Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Vogel said that the Born With Angel Wings non-profit is inviting volunteers to meet and assist on Sat., July 24 at 10 a.m. to assemble “Angel Boxes”.

The non-profit takes donated bridal and formal gowns and transforms them into burial garments for infants, who Vogel says are like angels who earn their wings at birth.

The program was founded by Anne McCoy Ancelet, who says she began crocheting blankets after the loss of her grandchild for comfort.

“At that time Cliff and I were traveling with his job in McAlester, OK, which has an abundance of low-income families with infant death rates being very high,” Ancelet said. “Two of my friends from high school also started making blankets and sending them to me. The little blankets started to stack up. I then started buying baby flannel to make tiny Angel Gowns as I felt as though God had put on my heart to prepare burial garments for grieving parents.”

After friends and family joined the effort to volunteer, Ancelet established the group as an official non-profit in 2017.

“We provide our hospitals with beautiful Angel Memory Boxes, which are given to grieving parents at no charge to anyone,” Ancelet said. “This ministry is dedicated to our own angels, and those of our volunteers.”

For more information about volunteering, call Rachel Vogel at 615-516-2204.

