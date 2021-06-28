BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana edibles on Bourbon Street

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly selling marijuana-infused edibles on Bourbon Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were conducting walking patrols in the French Quarter around 11 p.m. on June 24. Officials say Josaiha Sanders, 20, was selling marijuana-infused edibles in the 700 block of Bourbon Street.

Detectives were able to test the edibles and verify the presence of THC.

Cash, marijuana, and 58 pre-packaged edibles were confiscated.

Josaiha Sanders, 20, was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana-infused edibles on Bourbon...
Josaiha Sanders, 20, was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana-infused edibles on Bourbon Street.(NOPD)

