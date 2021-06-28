New Orleans Councilman proposing temporary suspension of sanitation fees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Councilman Jared Brossett is introducing an ordinance at this Thursday’s council meeting to provide residents with a measure of financial relief from inconsistent sanitation pickups.

The ordinance mandates a one-time suspension of monthly sanitation charges for the month of August.

The ordinance is in response to the inability of one or more of the City’s sanitation contractors to comply with collection schedules. The inconsistent collections have continued for several months, Brossett’s office says.

“My office is fielding constant complaints from residents regarding trash collection,” Councilmember Brossett explained. “The inconsistent pickups have a direct and harmful impact on our quality of life. Mounting trash piles attract flies and rodents, among other concerns.”

It is Councilmember Brossett’s hope that the City’s sanitation contractors will work diligently to address and remediate any staffing shortages or equipment issues they may be experiencing. It is imperative that the contractors abide by the terms of their contracts with the City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.