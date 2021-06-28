BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain continues for Monday

Typical rain coverage for the middle of the week with another shot at more storms by next...
Typical rain coverage for the middle of the week with another shot at more storms by next weekend.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather continues to dominate the forecast through the start of the week. Low temperatures on Monday will start out muggy in the upper 70s. Expect a few showers through the morning commute. Temperatures will rebound into the afternoon into 90s for highs with plenty of dry breaks.

Typical summer storms will last through the week with daytime highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Rain coverage could be higher again as we head into the end of the week.

