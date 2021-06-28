Nicondra: Rain continues for Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather continues to dominate the forecast through the start of the week. Low temperatures on Monday will start out muggy in the upper 70s. Expect a few showers through the morning commute. Temperatures will rebound into the afternoon into 90s for highs with plenty of dry breaks.

Typical summer storms will last through the week with daytime highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Rain coverage could be higher again as we head into the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.