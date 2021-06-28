Nicondra: Wet weather sticks around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A passing tropical wave kept the region in a moist southeast flow for the last several days. That meant elevated rain coverage in the 60 percent range that continues into Monday afternoon. The extra rain and cloud cover help keep temperatures in check. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in spots that don’t see as much of the rain. Plenty of moisture keeps overnight lows in the standard upper 70s.

Rain chances diminish into typical 20 to 30 percent coverage for Tuesday through Thursday. By next weekend we could see an influx of moisture and a weak front sinking south to help pick up rain coverage again through the weekend.

Tropical Depression 4 formed off the South Carolina coast this morning. The small circulations thunderstorms are well west of the center. The system should move inland this evening.

