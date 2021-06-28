NOPD: Man shot and killed in Mid-City Monday morning
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Carrolton Ave.
The unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he died.
No further information is available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.