NOPD: Man shot and killed in Mid-City Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Carrolton Ave.

The unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he died.

No further information is available.

