NOPD: Man shot and killed in Mid-City Monday morning

(WVUE)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Carrolton Ave.

The unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he died.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

