“Shame on you,” Neighbors concerned for another mass shooting as victim’s mother says daughter’s life is forever changed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Multiple surgeries later, and 19-year-old Nadia Abed’s family is still waiting to bring her home from the hospital.

“I can’t even look at my daughter without getting emotional, just knowing that she’s never going to be the same,” said Abed.

Her mother, Leshawn says on June 5 a phone call she did not recognize woke her up in the middle of the night saying her daughter Nadia was shot in New Orleans East.

She would be one of nine injured in the mass shooting, though, Nadia’s injuries were the most serious.

“She was shot in the back of the head, and it came out her face… it’s like where she stood is where she fell, she was shot right where she was standing because everything happened so fast she didn’t even get a chance to run,” said Leshawn Abed.

Police put out pictures and video surveillance of suspects in the shooting no arrests have been made.

This has neighbors concerned for parties still happening at the scene of the shooting, a strip mall along the I-10 service road called “Da Perfect Spot”.

“They didn’t care where those bullets were flying. Anyone could’ve been driving by on the service road or the interstate or it could’ve been anyone children or anyone here at this party,” said Austin Badon.

Clerk of First City Court and nearby resident Austin Badon says he remembers the sound of gunshots that night.

“All of a sudden it’s racked with the sound of gunfire,” said Badon.

Badon says when he sees large parties like this still happening in the days and weeks after the shooting, he fears it will just escalate to violence again.

“We knew it was a time bomb waiting to go off and sure enough it did,” said Badon.

“We don’t have anything going on but all the kids over here having fun,” said parent, Peaches Cheneau.

One of those parties, Peaches Cheneau said her daughter’s 10th birthday party was planned long before the shooting.

She says she was skeptical at first to move forward with it but says after speaking with her friend and owner of “Da Perfect Spot” she says the shooting was out of his control.

“It’s sad that people pick a place like that to come meet up with certain people and have violence going on, but it wasn’t his fault. As you can see, we’re having a party and everyone’s having fun,” said Cheneau.

However, as one daughter celebrates a birthday, another still fights to recover.

“I don’t know what her life is going to be like when this is all over. How she’s going to be emotionally. What she’s going to be like physically… Shame on you, shame on you because you have no idea the catastrophe you have caused for my family,” said Leshawn Abed.

Abed says her daughter will have several months of physical therapy ahead of her, but doctors have already told her she’s lost hearing in her right ear.

The owner of Da Perfect Spot, O’Neal Bryant per his attorney said he declined to comment.

