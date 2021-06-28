BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Rain, rain, go away

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Scattered storms are in the forecast again. Unfortunately, this pattern is expected to continue all week. Not everyone will see rain, and there will be plenty of dry breaks for most folks, but still some heavy downpours are possible.

When it isn’t raining, expected it to be warm and muggy. Highs will be near normal in the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon. Overnight lows will only fall to the 70s.

As a surge of moisture moves our way, rain chances and downpour potential will increase even more for the weekend.

