Summer storms all week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be a mix of sun and storms all the way into Thursday. That means many dry periods with some occasional downpours. Highs will be around 90 with the heat index around 100 during the afternoon if it doesn’t rain.

By Friday a cold front will approach from the north and park itself along the Gulf Coast for the entire holiday weekend. This type of pattern usually means above normal rain chances and some heavy rain as well. It’s too early to call the weekend a washout but it doesn’t look great.

There is a tropical wave over the Atlantic moving toward the Islands but otherwise no concerns. You can find hurricane information here on our site.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.