Teen shot and killed while attending ‘splash’ party in Houma

HOUMA (WVUE) -A 19-year-old was shot Saturday night while at a ‘splash’ party in Houma, according to the Houma Police Dept.

The victim was identified as Emmitt Carr Jr.

He died Sunday morning.

Police say around 8 p.m. deputies were called to the 2600 block of Isaac Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a male, later identified as Carr, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, investigators learned there was a “splash” party on Isaac Street where several people attended.

The crowd began to disperse and that’s when police say several shots were fired.

Emmitt Carr Jr. was taken to the hospital, but had to be transported to an out of town facility for additional treatment.

Sunday morning the Houma Police learned Carr died as a result of his injuries.

At this point, investigators are requesting that anyone with information who attended the “splash” party contact the Houma Police Department.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to identify the suspect(s) responsible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.