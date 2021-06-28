BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed while attending ‘splash’ party in Houma

Emmitt Carr Jr., 19
Emmitt Carr Jr., 19(Houma Police Dept.)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA (WVUE) -A 19-year-old was shot Saturday night while at a ‘splash’ party in Houma, according to the Houma Police Dept.

The victim was identified as Emmitt Carr Jr.

He died Sunday morning.

Police say around 8 p.m. deputies were called to the 2600 block of Isaac Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a male, later identified as Carr, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, investigators learned there was a “splash” party on Isaac Street where several people attended.

The crowd began to disperse and that’s when police say several shots were fired.

Emmitt Carr Jr. was taken to the hospital, but had to be transported to an out of town facility for additional treatment.

Sunday morning the Houma Police learned Carr died as a result of his injuries.

At this point, investigators are requesting that anyone with information who attended the “splash” party contact the Houma Police Department.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to identify the suspect(s) responsible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Roots and Bulb: Tips for freezing fruit
Roots and Bulb: Tips for freezing fruit
Pandemic EBT cards being mailed
Pandemic EBT cards being mailed
State of real estate market
State of real estate market
NOPD: Man shot and killed in Mid-City Monday morning