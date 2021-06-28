VIDEO: Car crashes into FOX 8 Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A car crashed into the building of FOX 8 Sunday night causing extensive damage.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. as the car was traveling down the overpass on S. Norman C. Francis Parkway.

The car struck the curb, spun, and flipped over destroying the gate surrounding the building. The car ended up inside the courtyard to FOX 8.

Two people were inside the car. Their conditions are not known.

