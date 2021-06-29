Arch Manning’s recruitment amped up during June

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a fast and furious June for Arch Manning on the recruiting trail. The Newman quarterback hit five campuses in four weekends.

The roll call of schools: Clemson, Texas, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.

There’s also a chance Manning isn’t finished with his visits this summer. The last week in July is open for visits according to NCAA guidelines.

This is where a possible Notre Dame visit could come into play for the junior quarterback.

So what do we know about his visits in June. Well, it was more of a time for Manning and his parents to meet most of these coaches in-person for the first time.

Manning holds offers from all five schools he visited in June.

An interesting note on Manning’s offer from Clemson. He’s the only 2023 quarterback recruit in the country to hold an offer from Dabo Swinney.

Manning brought little brother Heid on his visit to Clemson. Manning played some basketball with Swinney during his time in South Carolina.

At Texas, there’s two QB’s that hold offers for 2023. That would be Manning, and 5-star California QB Malachi Nelson. It’s been widely speculated that Nelson will choose Oklahoma next month.

The appeal with Texas is Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. He’s considered an offensive genius, and could no doubt gameplan Manning into 400-500 yards per game passing in his offense.

Manning took an unofficial visit to LSU with Greenie teammates Bo Bordelon (2022 LSU commit), AJ Johnson (2022 LSU commit), and Will Randle (junior tight end).

Randle, Manning’s childhood friend, pulled in an offer from LSU recently.

Manning finished up his June with stops at Alabama and Georgia.

With the Tide, Manning spent significant time with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

In Athens, Manning caught up with New Orleans native Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. The Bulldog center played his high school ball at Warren Easton.

All signs point toward Manning making a decision in spring of 2022. But, as we know in recruiting, anything and everything can change.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.