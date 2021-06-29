BBB Accredited Business
Intoxicated Louisiana man drives to jail, claims God told him to go there

Bobby Lee Koch, 35
Bobby Lee Koch, 35(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after he drove to jail under the influence and told authorities that God told him to go there.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, On June 27, 2021, they were called to the Ouachita Correctional Center regarding a harassment complaint. OPSO says upon arrival, they spoke with a guard who pointed towards a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies say they then made contact with the man in the vehicle, 35-year-old Bobby Koch of Choudrant, Lousiana.

They say Koch got out of the vehicle and said “God told me to come here.” OPSO says they asked Koch if he had been using any illegal drugs in which he stated he did methamphetamine before going to OCC. The sheriff’s office says Koch stated he was sent there by God to get his family out of the facility. Officers say they then placed him in handcuffs for their safety,

Deputies say after getting permission, they searched Koch’s vehicle and found suspected meth which he admitted was his. Koch was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and taken inside the jail.

