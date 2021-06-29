‘It’s a witch hunt;’ Guerrilla Warfare Paintball shutting down after ongoing dispute with Livingston officials

WALKER, La. - The owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish says he is closing his business indefinitely.

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball is located off of Arnold Road in Walker and has been up and running since 2019.

But for over a month now, the three different courses at Guerrilla have been closed to paintball players.

This comes as Livingston Parish officials received numerous complaints from neighbors who live nearby about the business.

Justin King, the owner of Guerrilla, says back in March, Planning and Zoning came out to do a final inspection of the property.

On May 18, he met with the members to discuss some of the issues they discovered, and complaints they were receiving.

The cease-and-desist letter was then given to King on May 25.

The Livingston Parish Council met to discuss the current cease and desist letter against the business at their meeting on June 24 but could not really do anything when it comes to lifting a cease-and-desist letter, and instead it was up to the administration.

King says they were supposed to have a meeting with Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks on Tuesday, June 29.

But he says Ricks told him he could not lift the cease-and-desist letter, because of rules from the Fire Marshal’s Office, and ongoing neighbor complaints.

King says he can’t afford to go through the entire process of going through Zoning and before the Council again to be able to re-open his business, while staying closed at the same time.

“It’s bull crap and it’s a witch hunt. What they’re doing is just wrong and it’s just the good ole boy system at its finest.”

King tell WAFB it is a possibility that he could open his facility in another parish nearby in the future. He says the property and land is already up for sale.

