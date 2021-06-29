BBB Accredited Business
Live 12 p.m: St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief discuss concerns over proposed Slidell Casino

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino entertainment complex near Slidell.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SLIDELL (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith along with Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a noon news conference to discuss concerns regarding the proposed Slidell casino.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has proposed a casino entertainment complex for the area east of the I-10 in Oak Harbor interchange.

Peninsula Pacific says it will spend $325 million on the proposed casino entertainment complex.

Proponents of the project say it could generate 3,000 construction and full-time jobs and millions in revenue for St. Tammany Parish.

Peninsula Pacific has signed an agreement that would send more money to parish coffers than any other gaming company in the state.

But several frustrated residents say they don’t want a casino in their backyards or in their community. A petition against the project is making its way around.

“Casinos have a long track record of promising diamonds but give dust,” said Pastor Casey Stark of Slidell’s First Baptist Church.

The company has also agreed to spend $35 million to build a new sports complex in Slidell.

