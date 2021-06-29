LSU introduces head baseball coach Jay Johnson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With an introduction from LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward , the Jay Johnson era officially began for LSU baseball.

“When I think about the 44 years of my entire life,” Johnson said. “I really believe every day has led me to this podium right now, to this program, and it’s beyond a dream come true.”

Johnson knows the prestige of the place he’s stepping into and acknowledged the architect of it all, legendary LSU coach Skip Bertman.

“I look at this man and I see the John Wooden of college baseball. This is the greatest college baseball coach of my entire lifetime,” Johnson said. “Coach, we didn’t meet until yesterday, we didn’t talk on the phone until a couple days ago, but you’ve been influencing me for a very long time. I want to say thank you for that. "

Perhaps no school has a higher bar set for their head coach than LSU, and Johnson has zero plans to lower it. He trusts his plan to keep the success rolling in Baton Rouge.

“Recruit, develop, win. And I know what that means to you. It means the same thing to me. But it means something else. What is important now? We can’t go to Omaha today. But our players out in summer baseball can be doing something that can move us in that direction. Our players that are in the weight room or summer school can be doing something today that is moving us in that direction.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.