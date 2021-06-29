BBB Accredited Business
Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(WAFB)
By Natasha Robin and Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Findings from a new survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition show the majority of the city’s residents do not feel New Orleans is safe.

The survey phoned 800 residents between June 11-17. Of those surveyed, 64% said they felt was “not that safe” or “not safe at all.” Thirty-three percent said they felt “fairly safe,” and 2% said the city was “very safe.” One percent were undecided.

A large majority of residents - 74% - believe the crime problem in New Orleans has gotten worse over the past year.

The survey also shows that a majority of residents are still satisfied with the New Orleans Police Department’s performance.

Read the full results from the survey below, or click here and here.

