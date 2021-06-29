Mayor Cantrell, city leaders discussing gun violence reduction strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans leaders will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss ways to reduce gun violence.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Mayor Cantrell and the director of Homeland Security and Public Safety Col. Terry Ebbert will be in attendance.

The announcement comes on the same day the New Orleans Crime Coalition released findings from a new survey that shows the majority of residents feel the city is not safe and crime has gotten worse.

