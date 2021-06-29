BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Mayor Cantrell, city leaders discussing gun violence reduction strategies

Bourbon Street Shooting
Bourbon Street Shooting
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans leaders will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss ways to reduce gun violence.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Mayor Cantrell and the director of Homeland Security and Public Safety Col. Terry Ebbert will be in attendance.

The announcement comes on the same day the New Orleans Crime Coalition released findings from a new survey that shows the majority of residents feel the city is not safe and crime has gotten worse.

CRIMETRACKER

Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds

‘Shame on you;’ Neighbors concerned for another mass shooting as victim’s mother says daughter’s life is forever changed

Man robbed at gunpoint while putting air in his tires in New Orleans

Family of 19 year-old killed in Algiers desperate for answers

Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles

Questions raised about ankle monitor on man accused of killing Portia Pollock; bond revoked

Brazen carjackers’ three-man operation caught on camera in New Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief oppose Slidell-area casino proposal
Generic crime scene
Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Blood Pressure Pills
Blood Pressure Pills