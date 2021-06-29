BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Spotty storms around into the afternoon

A cold front drifts south increasing rain chances for the 4th of July weekend.
A cold front drifts south increasing rain chances for the 4th of July weekend.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plenty of moisture available to fuel showers and storms. Expect similar coverage to Monday with about 30 to 40 percent of the area seeing rainfall. Cloud cover and rain will allow for temperatures to stay in the upper 80s near the 90 degree mark in some locations.

Expect typical coverage over the next couple of days, but as we head to the end of the week towards the holiday weekend we will see more rain coverage. A cold front sinks south and stalls just north of the area triggering showers and storms.

Danny has dissipated over central Georgia. Elsewhere in the tropics the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring a wave out over the central Atlantic.

