N.O. mayor & Sec. of U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security discuss vaccination efforts and Delta variant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell met with Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas at Louis Armstrong Airport (MSY) to discuss vaccination efforts in the fight to combat COVID-19, all while the Delta variant is on the rise.

Ochsner Health partnered with area leaders to host a vaccine site at MSY, to reach more people.

“Over 50 percent of the vaccines they have administered are also targeting those travelers who are coming from international flights,” said Mayor Cantrell.

She said with the Delta variant present in New Orleans, “the way out is [to] get vaccinated.”

“We are watching every single day the data with respect to public health, the vaccine is proven resilient and very strong,” said Sec. Mayorkas. “It’s why our bottom line message is get vaccinated.”

Health officials say the Delta variant is on the rise and expected to become the dominant strain of the virus.

“Certainly we are gonna be seeing more of it in our region as well and so of course we have concerns because it has been reported to be more transmissible and possible more virulent too or more serious when people get it,” said Dr. Katherin Baumgarten with Ochsner Health. “The good news is that somebody that is fully vaccinated has good protection against the Delta variant.”

The first case of the Delta strain was reported in New Orleans on June 1. City spokesperson Beau Tidwell said at this point, potentially 25 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Louisiana are likely linked to the Delta variant.

“This is real. It’s not going away and the way that you save your life, the way you save the lives of your loved ones is to get a vaccination and make sure that they do the same,” said Tidwell.

Right now, it’s a waiting game to see how the variant truly impacts the region and whether mask and other safety mandates will be reinstated. City leaders say it’s too soon to tell.

Today’s meeting between Cantrell and Mayorkas was brief, but Mayorkas emphasized the importance of wearing a face mask at the airport and in other modes of public transportation, stating it’s a federal mandate to do so.

Right now, the City of New Orleans is seeing on average 14 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to Tidwell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.