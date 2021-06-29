Police: Houma man jailed after threatening to open fire after car accident

HOUMA (WVUE) -A Houma man is behind bars after police say he pulled a gun on a motorist after being involved in a car accident.

Houma Police say the accident happened Saturday (June 26) around noon a the intersection of Main Street and Prospect Blvd.

During the investigation, it was reported that one of the subjects, identified as Diggs, involved in the accident got out of his car armed with a gun and pointed it at the other party involved threatening to shoot them.

Officers retrieved a fully loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol from Diggs and immediately placed him in into custody.

Jermain Diggs was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

