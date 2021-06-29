BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU’s Rosenthal enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are a little more than a month a way from starting fall camp for the upcoming season and were expected to return all five starters to the offensive line, but one key piece, left tackle Dare Rosenthal has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller and Jimmy Smith of Tiger Details are reporting that Rosenthal has violated school rules again after multiple violations in the past that have caused Rosenthal to miss games.

The LSU left tackle was entering his fourth year with the Tigers was set to be the starter for this upcoming season and has played that position over the past two seasons. Rosenthal was previously suspended during the 2020 season and he missed multiple games.

East Ascension’s Cam Wire will look to fill that void heading into fall camp, he stepped into the starting role during Rosenthal’s absence and started six games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7.
All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7
Dawson Odums
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Southeastern Lions
Southeastern’s aggressive approach pays off in Riverbell Classic
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
LSU officials skip out on La. Senate committee hearing due to $50M lawsuit against the university
Riverbell Classic
Riverbell Classic comes with playoff implications for Nicholls and Southeastern