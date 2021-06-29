RTA staff shortage leading to overworked undertrained drivers according to local union

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The local bus and streetcar drivers union warns a severe staffing shortage could create unsafe conditions on the roads.

Service has been restored 100 percent during peak commute hours, but the ATU 1560 says staffing is far behind.

Visiting from Maryland, Ry Parker was impressed with her rides.

“It was on time and it was a nice service,” Parker said. “The bus drivers helped us told us when to get off, so it was a nice experience.”

What about people, like Chantell Johnson, who take the bus to and from work every day?

“It’s pretty much the same to me, just not as many people riding the bus,” Johnson said. “That’s about it, its still on time still the same route.”

Riders we spoke with say they haven’t noticed anything out of the ordinary with the RTA, but the Local ATU warns a problem may lie behind the wheel.

“They are overworking the bus operators and they forcing the streetcar operators to work buses that do not know the route and they did not train them,” Valerie Jefferson said.

Union President Valerie Jefferson says they need at least 80 to 100 new drivers and that gap is being filled with mandatory overtime for bus drivers as well as inexperienced street car drivers.

“The streetcar operators that they forcing over when they are less than a year, so they don’t have enough experience and plus you’re putting them in unfamiliar territory,” Jefferson said.

The RTA says all streetcar drivers that are reassigned have commercial drivers licenses and are provided refresher training on bus operation, although Jefferson says it’s not the regular training needed and they often aren’t shown their routes.

However, the RTA maintains this all falls in line with the labor agreement signed with the union.

Jefferson says many bus drivers are puling 10 to 15 hour days, on top of sacrificing an off day.

“You are forcing the person that’s off, they need relaxation time and time they need to be spending time with their families,” Jefferson said. “Some of my co-workers, they are caretakers for their elderly, they are single parents, and you’re taking away time from them to see to their own personal needs.”

Right now, over half of the unfilled shifts are filled by volunteers according to the RTA which also said management makes sure all drivers have enough time off in-between shifts to rest per federal guidelines.

“Right now, you do not have the manpower, so you should not be going 100-percent service,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says the union wants to see RTA adjust, only going to 100 percent peak time service on the busiest routes to deal with the shortage while hiring.

the RTA is hiring right now.

