St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief oppose Slidell-area casino proposal

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - In a surprise development, Slidell’s police chief and St. Tammany’s sheriff both came out against an effort to bring a casino to Slidell.

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 29, Chief Randy Fandal and Sheriff Randy Smith said they are worried about the crime the casino might bring. They are also urging council members who voted “yes” to move forward with the project to change their votes to “no.”

The law enforcement leaders say they have not had any discussions with the contractors, Peninsula Pacific, about the impacts of their proposed casino.

The casino company has pledged a small percentage to go to the sheriff’s office and also discussed possibly building a substation near its proposed location south east of Slidell. But officials say an FBI study shows casinos bring in crime, prostitution, and raise suicide rates and they say that’s not what St. Tammany needs.

“We don’t want an adverse criminal element coming into Slidell. We’re asking the parish council tomorrow night to think about that. We need some studies placed on the table,” said Chief Fandal.

“I don’t think the citizens standing together, they don’t want to see it here. My mother had a bumper sticker when this thing came to life 20 years ago and said I’m not supporting the casino but she’s over at the Island View every other weekend with a free room and a free play,” Sheriff Smith said.

The sheriff’s opposition comes on the eve of a key council vote to place the casino issue on a fall referendum for the people of St. Tammany to vote on. The sheriff and the chief say they will be at Wednesday night’s council meeting to argue against the referendum.

Smith says he is not opposed to gambling but does not want the casino in St. Tammany Parish.

We reached out to the casino company and supporters of the project for reaction, but have not heard back

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has proposed a casino entertainment complex for the area east of the I-10 in Oak Harbor interchange.

Peninsula Pacific says it will spend $325 million on the proposed casino entertainment complex.

Proponents of the project say it could generate 3,000 construction and full-time jobs and millions in revenue for St. Tammany Parish.

Peninsula Pacific has signed an agreement that would send more money to parish coffers than any other gaming company in the state.

But several frustrated residents say they don’t want a casino in their backyards or in their community. A petition against the project is making its way around.

“Casinos have a long track record of promising diamonds but give dust,” said Pastor Casey Stark of Slidell’s First Baptist Church.

The company has also agreed to spend $35 million to build a new sports complex in Slidell.

The St. Tammany Parish Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to determine whether the issue will be placed on the November ballot.

