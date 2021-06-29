BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

TBI: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TBI Officials say 7-month-old Braylen Clark has been located and is safe.

The suspect Barry Medlock is still at large.

Original Story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.

According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.

The baby, Braylen Clark, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say he may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.

Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Live 12 p.m: St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief discuss concerns over proposed Slidell Casino
Jermaine Diggs, 23
Police: Houma man jailed after threatening to open fire after car accident
Mardi Gras in July
Mardi Gras in July
Louisiana vulnerable to Delta variant
Louisiana vulnerable to Delta variant
Biden Infrastructure Plan
Biden Infrastructure Plan