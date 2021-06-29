TODAY: Homeland Security Secretary to join Mayor Cantrell for vaccination tour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for a visit to the Ochsner vaccination site.

Officials will provide an update on vaccination rates at MSY and in the New Orleans area.

Secretary Mayorkas will visit vaccination sites with local officials to reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and to highlight the work of local officials to work together to end the pandemic.

Secretary Mayorkas will join Mayor Cantrell at MSY’s vaccination site to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

