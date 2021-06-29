BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Train collides with semi truck in Central Texas

By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a train wreck involving a tractor trailer.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Video courtesy of Samantha Martinez

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Teague Street and Avenue D in Moody, the McLennan County Sheriff’s said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the wreck, but Texas DPS will handle the investigation.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The train collided with the semi after it got stuck on the railroad tracks, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment says it will spend $325 million on a proposed casino...
Live 12 p.m: St. Tammany Sheriff, Slidell Chief discuss concerns over proposed Slidell Casino
Jermaine Diggs, 23
Police: Houma man jailed after threatening to open fire after car accident
Mardi Gras in July
Mardi Gras in July
Louisiana vulnerable to Delta variant
Louisiana vulnerable to Delta variant
Biden Infrastructure Plan
Biden Infrastructure Plan