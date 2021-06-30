23-year-old man killed in Mid-City Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Carrolton Ave.

The victim, identified as Daquan Fountain, 23, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he died.

No further information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.