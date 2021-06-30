BBB Accredited Business
23-year-old man killed in Mid-City Monday morning

(WVUE)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Carrolton Ave.

The victim, identified as Daquan Fountain, 23, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he died.

No further information is available.

