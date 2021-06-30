BBB Accredited Business
After Further Review: Five takes from Ryan Ramczyk’s new extension with the Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)(Kevin Sabitus | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Breaking down the  numbers

Five years. $96 million. $60 million guaranteed. $19.2M per season.

Yes, Ryan Ramczyk cashed in big time. It’s a massive contract that easily makes him the highest paid right tackle in football. At 19.2M per season, it also makes him the fourth highest paid left tackle in football.

His $60 million guaranteed is the second most of any tackle behind David Bakhitiari, according to spotrac.

Take Two: Well-deserved contract

Simply put, Ramczyk is exactly the type of player a franchise should reward.

He’s been incredibly productive, durable and consistent throughout his first four seasons in New Orleans. He’s been an All-Pro and only missed one game in his career.

For the Saints, it was never a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when.’ It should also be pointed out that Ramczyk participated in their modified offseason program and said he had no intention of holding out in training camp.

Again, when you draft a player in the first round, Ramczyk is exactly what you hope they become and should be rewarded as such.

Take Three: 2017 draft class keeps cashing in

A draft class for the ages.

Alvin Kamara signed a five-year $75 million deal last year. Ramczyk signed his massive extension Wednesday, Marcus Williams signed his franchise tag this offseason. Trey Hendrickson signed a $60 million deal with the Bengals. Lattimore is next in line for a big deal.

Overall, that’s an unbelievable haul of players , who will all rightfully cash in.

Take Four: Resetting the Market

Jahri Evans in 2010.

Drew Brees in 2012

Jimmy Graham in 2014.

Michael Thomas in 2019.

Ramczyk in 2021.

Five Saints free agents that reset the market and became the highest-paid player at their respective positions at the time of the signing. Though the negotiations may take a little longer, it does show the Saints pay top-dollar to their own when the resume’ calls for it.

Take Five: Other observations

  • Who’s next Marshon Lattimore or Williams for big money? Great question. I think in both cases, resetting the market at their respective positions may be tough. Ramczyk was a little more obvious in where he ranked around the league. It;s not as clear cut with Lattimore and Williams.
  • The extension opens up significant cap room for the Saints. It’s too bad this deal couldn’t have gotten done sooner. If it did they may have been able to keep some players that they had to let go because of limited cap space and the dip in total funds available due to Covid.
  • The Saints can rest easy knowing whomever the quarterback is will have the best tackle duo in the league protecting them.

