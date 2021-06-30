Metairie man sought for shooting Good Samaritan who tried to assist woman

KENNER (WVUE) -A Metairie man with an extensive criminal history is wanted by the Kenner Police Dept. for shooting a man who tried to assist a woman during an altercation at a Kenner business.

‼️ ‼️ METAIRIE MAN WANTED FOR SHOOTING GOOD SAMARITAN ‼️ ‼️

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Crime tips can also be submitted to the KPD website: https://t.co/SrUBWTFkyp pic.twitter.com/FX4GN3fwHg — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) June 30, 2021

Kenner Police are searching for 45-year-old Ray Hollins.

A police spokesman says Hollins shot a man in the leg and torso Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at a business in the 2500 block of Rev. Richard Wilson Drive.

Officers arrived on scene, but discovered the victim had left in an attempt to drive himself to the hospital.

The victim was later discovered at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Clearview Parkway where he called 911.

Detectives recovered surveillance video from the business and were able to determine that Hollins stopped to pump gas at a convenience store.

He then engaged in an argument with a woman who was standing in front of the business. Police say the argument escalated and became physical.

The shooting victim, observing what was happening, got out of his vehicle and attempted to intervene in an effort to assist the woman.

Hollins then told the Good Samaritan, “I got something for you,” and walked back to his vehicle where he retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

Kenner Police say the shooting victim did not know either the woman or Hollins.

Hollins has an extensive criminal history for crimes including narcotics and weapons violations.

He is currently wanted for second degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.