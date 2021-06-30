BBB Accredited Business
Nationwide NBA 2k Pro-Am tournament features Q&As with SU, SU Lab head coach

NBA 2k Pro-Am
NBA 2k Pro-Am(HSEL)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Head esports coach at Southern University and Southern Lab, Chris Turner, is teaming up with the High School Esports League to bring players from all over the country to compete in the Pro-Am Summer League.

In addition to a 5v5 tournament, the program offers Q&As and workshops with Pro-Am esports players and professionals.

The tournament is free and is open to high schoolers across the nation, whether your campus is part of HSEL or not.

Matches will be played on Tuesdays at 5 and 8 p.m. EST and Saturdays at 4 p.m. EST. Read the full rules and sign up here.

Q&As with Coach Turner and members of the community, including Dr. Jojo, Yeynotgaming, and Biggwest, will be free, 30-minute sessions on July 5, 12, and 19 live on Twitch.

NBA 2k Pro-Am
NBA 2k Pro-Am(HSEL)

Weekly informational sessions will cover topics such as health and wellness, shooting and offensive drills, and media training on July 8, 15, and 22.

