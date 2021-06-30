BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating triple shooting in St. Roch

New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that has left...
New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that has left three people injured.(Raycom)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that has left three people injured.

NOPD reported the shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2500 block of Arts Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Information is limited at this time.

If anyone has information about the shooting that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

