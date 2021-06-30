BBB Accredited Business
Ramcyzk signs massive contract extension

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)(Kevin Sabitus | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints OT Ryan Ramcyzk is signing a five-year, $90 million extension, a source told ESPN.

The extension includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the new highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, according to tweets from Adam Schefter.

Ramczyk came to the Saints as a first-round pick in 2017 and has become one of the best young tackles in the game. He’s only missed one game in his career and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Ramczyk is the first of three players from the ’17 draft class to sign an extension. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams are also eligible.

