Ranking the Saints: #20 Cesar Ruiz

Guard Cesar Ruiz (51) is ready for a jump in production in his second season. ( Photo/David...
Guard Cesar Ruiz (51) is ready for a jump in production in his second season. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)(David Grunfeld | Pool Photo)
By Sean Fazende
Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our 2021 countdown begins with #20 guard Cesar Ruiz. Ruiz didn’t have quite the impact he thought he would in year one.

Yes, he had nine starts but at times he looked like a rookie figuring things out on the fly. He admitted there were moments where he struggled in 2020. A lot of that can reasonably be attributed to the lack of an offseason program due to Covid.

Now that he’s back in year two, Ruiz appears more comfortable. Though there were no full practices at OTA’s, Ruiz said just being around his teammates and coaches helped him. Plus, he’s focusing on guard this offseason not both guard and center like a year ago.

The Saints need him to emerge. They lost quality veteran Nick Easton this offseason. The hope is Ruiz will make that jump in year two and become a key piece to what could be one of the strongest position groups on the team in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

