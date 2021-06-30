BBB Accredited Business
Report: Saints sign Ramczyk to record-breaking extension

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) signs a massive contract extension with club.
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) signs a massive contract extension with club.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk is now the highest paid right tackle in NFL history. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Ramczyk signed a new five-year, $96 million dollar extension on Wednesday. The deal comes with $60 million in guaranteed money.

Ramczyk came to the Saints as a first round pick in 2017 and has become one of the best young tackles in the game. He’s only missed one game in his career and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Ramczyk is the first of three players from the ‘17 draft class to sign an extension. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams are also eligible.

