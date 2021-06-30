BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Shelby: Typical summer pattern turns stormy for the weekend

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of sun and storms is on tap today. In other words, expect many dry periods with some occasional downpours. Highs will be around 90 with the heat index around 100 during the afternoon if it doesn’t rain. This pattern will continue on Thursday.

Friday, a cold front will approach from the north and park itself along the Gulf Coast for the entire holiday weekend. This type of pattern usually means above normal rain chances with some heavy rain too.

There is a tropical wave over the Atlantic moving toward the Islands and it has a good chance to become a depression or storm over the next few days. It will enter the Caribbean by the weekend but it’s too soon to speculate on any impacts for the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
Two adults and one child were killed in a traffic crash Saturday, June 26 on Morriosn Road in...
Two adults, child killed in N.O. East traffic crash
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Latest News

Shelby: Wednesday Morning Forecast
Shelby: Wednesday Morning Forecast
Your Tuesday evening weather authority forecast with David Bernard.
David: Tuesday evening weather forecast
Extra stormy by the weekend
Summer storms all week
Your Tuesday afternoon weather authority forecast with David Bernard.
David: Tuesday afternoon weather forecast