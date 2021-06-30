Shelby: Typical summer pattern turns stormy for the weekend

Another round of sun and storms is on tap today. In other words, expect many dry periods with some occasional downpours. Highs will be around 90 with the heat index around 100 during the afternoon if it doesn’t rain. This pattern will continue on Thursday.

Friday, a cold front will approach from the north and park itself along the Gulf Coast for the entire holiday weekend. This type of pattern usually means above normal rain chances with some heavy rain too.

There is a tropical wave over the Atlantic moving toward the Islands and it has a good chance to become a depression or storm over the next few days. It will enter the Caribbean by the weekend but it’s too soon to speculate on any impacts for the Gulf.

